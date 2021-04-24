Northern Trust Corp Acquires 2,628 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 257,597 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,580,000. Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,717,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,498,000 after acquiring an additional 155,655 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,954,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $140.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.20 and a 12 month high of $140.87.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

