Northern Trust Corp Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Aravive were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. Aravive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $104.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.20.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

