Northern Trust Corp Purchases 37,309 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 307.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

