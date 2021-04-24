Northern Trust Corp Sells 360,333 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 360,333 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUY. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

