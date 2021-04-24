Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,049 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYCN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.55% and a negative net margin of 2,322.42%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.