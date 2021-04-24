Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBT. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,640,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

SBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SBT opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.81. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.