Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 3,406 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

VZ stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

