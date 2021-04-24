Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,041 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,626,000 after acquiring an additional 423,777 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 458,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 215,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter.

FEZ stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

