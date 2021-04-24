Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 42.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 16.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

CMI stock opened at $262.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

