Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,496 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 42,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $111.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

