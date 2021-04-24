Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $101.61 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.28.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

