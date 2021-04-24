Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post $10.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.50 million and the lowest is $9.60 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $708.30 million to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.81. 15,325,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,223,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

