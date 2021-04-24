Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NVS stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

