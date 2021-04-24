NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) versus Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Financial Survey

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get NRG Energy alerts:

This table compares NRG Energy and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $9.82 billion 0.92 $4.44 billion $3.96 9.37 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 4.14 $62.13 million $0.61 64.34

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure. NRG Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NRG Energy and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 1 1 6 0 2.63 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 1 3 0 2.75

NRG Energy presently has a consensus price target of $44.31, suggesting a potential upside of 19.38%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.25%. Given NRG Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 43.90% 50.32% 6.93% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 6.37% 3.86% 0.64%

Risk and Volatility

NRG Energy has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of NRG Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. NRG Energy pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays out 275.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NRG Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, advisory, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, XOOM Energy, and other brand names. As of December 31, 2020, it owns power generation portfolio with approximately 23,000 megawatts of capacity at 33 plants. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.