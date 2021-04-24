Nuggets Market Cap Hits $2.18 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $5,031.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00265658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $516.28 or 0.01016753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,773.38 or 0.99991677 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.85 or 0.00602324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

