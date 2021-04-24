Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $46.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.62. 275,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,351. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

