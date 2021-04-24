Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,880 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 1.2% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,558,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 715,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

