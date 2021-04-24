Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 25,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 788,435 shares.The stock last traded at $10.61 and had previously closed at $10.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUVB. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.