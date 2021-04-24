Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ardelyx by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 734,574 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ardelyx by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.