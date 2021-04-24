Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,324 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. Digimarc Co. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

