Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of American Software worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in American Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in American Software in the third quarter worth about $149,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,089 shares of company stock worth $737,735. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $662.66 million, a P/E ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

