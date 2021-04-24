Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Barrett Business Services worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBSI. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $68.10.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. Analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.