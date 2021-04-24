Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Outset Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter worth about $250,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $189,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,997,042 shares of company stock valued at $203,523,642 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

OM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

