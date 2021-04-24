nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

nVent Electric stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5,700.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 254,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 12.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 544,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.