Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $672,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 109,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $2,187,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $16.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $610.61. 5,694,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,526,099. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.60 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $546.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.