Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.0% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 126.9% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 78,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.18 on Friday, reaching $225.76. 28,409,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,616,672. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.