Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 10.4% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after buying an additional 265,460 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.31. 12,992,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,206,712. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.