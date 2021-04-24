Oddz Market Capitalization Tops $16.00 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00003455 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $16.00 million and $1.36 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00266800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.05 or 0.00997416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,142.40 or 0.99816093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00022677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.06 or 0.00615228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

