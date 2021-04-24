Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $257.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $259.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.47.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

