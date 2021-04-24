OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG opened at $875.53 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $492.00 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $750.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $756.94. The firm has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a PE ratio of 99.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

