OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 406.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $925.36.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Insiders have sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $933.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $845.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $874.10. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $575.64 and a one year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.33 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

