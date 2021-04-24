OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $260.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.40 and a 52 week high of $261.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.