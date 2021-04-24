Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several brokerages have commented on OLN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Olin by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Olin by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Olin by 393.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 80,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Olin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.94. 1,544,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

