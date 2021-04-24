Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Omnicom Group traded as high as $81.03 and last traded at $80.94, with a volume of 106581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.59.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

