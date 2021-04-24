Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

