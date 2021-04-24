OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

