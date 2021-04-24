OP Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $156.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

