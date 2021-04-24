Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.16. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPRO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

