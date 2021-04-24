Ophectra Real Estate and Investments (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Trading Down 1.7%

Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75. 7,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 116,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

About Ophectra Real Estate and Investments (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

As of January 26, 2020, Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd was acquired by MeaTech Ltd. in a reverse merger transaction. Meat-Tech 3D Ltd develops a 3D printing technology for edible meat tissue using cellular agriculture. It develops technologies, processes, and machines for cultivating, producing, and printing cultured meat.

