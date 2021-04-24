Oppenheimer Comments on Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.33. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

