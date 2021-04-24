Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Oracle were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

