Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.