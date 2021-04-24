OracleChain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $39,825.00 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One OracleChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OracleChain has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. OracleChain has a total market cap of $395,826.50 and $39,825.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OracleChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00058723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00263453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $514.75 or 0.01014841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,738.86 or 1.00033095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00023096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00604209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OracleChain Coin Profile

OracleChain launched on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.