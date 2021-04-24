Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €12.70 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Orange has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.08 ($15.39).

Orange stock opened at €10.31 ($12.12) on Friday. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.34 and a 200 day moving average of €9.97.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

