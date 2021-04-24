Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,737 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $945,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Aflac by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $722,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $53.37 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

