Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 969 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. United Bank lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $186.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.97. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

