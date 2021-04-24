Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 582,488 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

