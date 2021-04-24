Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 951 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

ARW opened at $118.51 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $6,046,199.76. Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

