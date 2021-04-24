O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $520.58.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $532.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $373.14 and a fifty-two week high of $539.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

