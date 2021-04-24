Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,739 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298,060 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 134,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

